Hughes, Glenda

Glenda Jo Fox Hughes, age 87, died at Brighton Gardens in Dunwoody, GA on July 12, 2024. Glenda was born in Stigler, OK in 1936 to Joseph Oscar "J.O." and Barbara Glenn Morrison Fox. She grew up in California, and was an only child.



Glenda graduated from UCLA in 1959 where she was a member of Delta Zeta sorority. She married Air Force pilot Willie Hughes in 1962. In 1978, she earned a Master's Degree in Library Science from Emory University. Her 20 plus year career included work at several university libraries including Emory Dental School, Georgia Tech, and Georgia State. At Georgia State, she was an associate professor and earned tenure. She was also a member of Mensa and Intertel.



Glenda is survived by her daughter, Mary Kay Hertlein (Dennis); daughter, Rebecca Townsend (Dr. Lewis); grandson, Max Hertlein; grandson, Sam Hertlein; and granddaughter, Kaitlyn Mastin.



A memorial service will be held on September 7, 11 AM, at Oakgrove UMC.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.



