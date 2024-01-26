Huddleston, Sarah

HUDDLESTON (Hancock), Sarah



Sarah Hancock Huddleston, born on July 29, 1927, loved and served the Lord faithfully until he called her home on January 12, 2024. She was a longtime Georgia resident, world traveler and nurse extrodinaire. A beloved family member to her parents and siblings, she was cherished by her husband and deeply respected and loved by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sarah graduated from Thomasville High School in 1945, went to Tift College then earned her nursing diploma from Georgia Baptist Hospital School of Nursing. She was married to Thomas Earl Huddleston in 1949. They and their three children resided in Atlanta, with stints in Texas, and Anchorage, Alaska. With her husband, Sarah also lived and worked in Zaire, the Congo and Okinawawa. A lifelong nurse, Sarah worked at Georgia Baptist Hospital in Labor and Delivery, the OR, orthopedics, and the School of Nursing. She worked for several home care agencies and as a private nurse until 2012, when she finally retired. Sarah will be remembered by her thousands of patients by her kindness and excellence as a nurse, by her friends and neighbors for her exquisite hospitality and thoughtfulness and by her family for her faithful love and generosity and her passion for a life well lived. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Earl; her son, John; and his daughter, Sara. She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, William and Lisa Webster, David and Mary Christensen; daughter-in-law, Christa Huddleston; sister-in-law, Martha Hancock; eleven grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Services in celebration of Sarah's life and legacy will be held on Sunday, January 28, at 2:00 PM, at Second Ponce de Leon Baptist church.



In lieu of flowers, the family seeks to inspire the next generation of nurses with the "Sarah Hancock Huddleston Endowed Scholarship" at Georgia Baptist College of Nursing of Mercer University. For assistance, call 678-547-6453. Or to Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, Atlanta, GA.





