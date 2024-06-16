HUCKABEE, Arthur



With much sadness, the family of Arthur Glenn Huckabee announces that following a lengthy illness, he passed away on May 8, 2024, at home with his wife Rochelle by his side. Art was born in Greensboro, NC on December 1, 1959, to Robert C. and Doris G. Huckabee. He grew up in Charlotte, NC and graduated near the top of his class from Myers Park High School in 1978 and with a BA in History from Duke University in 1982. He attended flight school with the US Navy and was a Commander in the US Naval Reserves. He worked for Delta Air Lines for almost 30 years as a flight instructor and Captain.



Art was an accomplished person with many interests. As a young adult, he pursued his love of black and white photography and built a go-kart, a kayak, and a grandfather clock with the help of his dad. He ran several marathons and included running as a part of his daily life for many years. Art was musically talented. He excelled at singing and was the male lead of his high school musical, an early member of the Duke Pitchforks acapella group, and a past member of Sound Investment, an Atlanta-based acapella group.



Art was a true gourmet, who relished testing elaborate recipes and finding the perfect beverage accompaniment. He was compared to Anthony Bourdin, as he was the first to offer his expert advice on where to eat, anywhere in the world. He shared his love of food and cooking with his son Adam, often trading recipes and comparing anecdotes about their recently cooked meals. He so very often surprised his family and friends with mystery packages of foods he knew they loved, and of course, his favorite Virginia Diner peanuts.



From a young age, Art wanted to be an airline pilot and created and always won a childhood game called "pilot," played with his younger sisters in their backyard. He realized his long-time dream by attending Duke University on a Navy ROTC scholarship and entering Navy flight school upon graduation. He flew P-3s for the Navy and ultimately retired from the Naval Reserves after serving as his squadron's Commander. He moved with his family to Atlanta, Georgia in 1992 after joining Delta Air Lines in 1990. At Delta, he flew several types of planes and eventually progressed to training other pilots to fly the A321 in the Atlanta flight simulators.



Art and Rochelle had a blended family, including Art's son Adam and Rochelle's son Dominic. Rochelle and he shared many interests, including a love of fine food, socializing with good friends in their neighborhood, riding motorcycles, and traveling. He loved his sons and was very proud of their academic and career accomplishments and of the men they have become. Art and his family and friends spent many hours on their side porch sharing a cigar and lots of laughs. He loved the holidays, and for many years, he prepared Thanksgiving dinners for his family and friends. Art particularly loved Christmas, and he and Adam spent many years sharing Christmases and then further embracing the holiday when joined by Rochelle and Dominic. And he loved cars- another interest shared with Adam and Dominic. His car menagerie included a 1991 Porsche that is still cherished and will see the roads again!



Survivors include his wife, Rochelle; son, Adam; stepson, Dominic; mother-in-law, Earline Neal; sister-in-law, Shannon Nelson and her husband, Daniel Nelson, all of the Atlanta area; sister, Mary Ellen Huckabee and her husband, Steve Lewis of Atlanta; sister, Margaret Huckabee and her husband, Bill Pritchard of Charlotte, NC; nieces, Caroline Lewis, Charlotte Lewis, Ellen Pritchard, and Elizabeth Pritchard; and a host of cousins and other relatives. In addition, he is survived by his first wife Joan Levene (Steve) who remained part of his family throughout the years and joined Rochelle, the boys and Art in many holiday celebrations. Art is also survived and remembered by many close friends from all facets of his life. He was predeceased by his parents, his father-in-law, Kenny Neal Sr, and his beloved dog Pepper.



The family requests that anyone wishing to make a memorial donation please contribute to GBS/CIDP Foundation International at gbs-cidp.org, in lieu of giving flowers or other gifts. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 4 at 1 PM. Please email at aghcelebrationoflife@gmail.com.



