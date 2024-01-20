HORNSBY, James Eugene "Jimmy"



James "Jimmy" Hornsby, age 79, of East Point, passed away on January 16, 2024. He was predeceased by his wife of over 35 years, Heidi Hornsby; father, George Hornsby; and brother, Allen Hornsby. He is survived by his mother, Magalene Hornsby of Raleigh, NC; and Heidi's children, whom he treated as his sons, Dennis McDonald of Jupiter, FL, and Derek McDonald and his husband, Kevin Campbell, of Austin, TX; and grandchildren, Will, Allie, Maddie, Melanie, Dylan and his wife, Caroline, Cole and his wife, Bailey, Maya, Georgia, and Vladyk; and great-grandchild, Maddie. He is also survived by his sisters, Jerry Sue Bynum and Darlene Maynard; and niece, Cherrie Bynum of Raleigh, NC. Jimmy lived a long, colorful life, filled with so many twists and turns, that began and ended in East Point, and is much loved by his family and friends. Derek will be scheduling a gathering in Spring for all to remember Jimmy.



