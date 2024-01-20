Obituaries

Hornsby, James

1 hour ago

HORNSBY, James Eugene "Jimmy"

James "Jimmy" Hornsby, age 79, of East Point, passed away on January 16, 2024. He was predeceased by his wife of over 35 years, Heidi Hornsby; father, George Hornsby; and brother, Allen Hornsby. He is survived by his mother, Magalene Hornsby of Raleigh, NC; and Heidi's children, whom he treated as his sons, Dennis McDonald of Jupiter, FL, and Derek McDonald and his husband, Kevin Campbell, of Austin, TX; and grandchildren, Will, Allie, Maddie, Melanie, Dylan and his wife, Caroline, Cole and his wife, Bailey, Maya, Georgia, and Vladyk; and great-grandchild, Maddie. He is also survived by his sisters, Jerry Sue Bynum and Darlene Maynard; and niece, Cherrie Bynum of Raleigh, NC. Jimmy lived a long, colorful life, filled with so many twists and turns, that began and ended in East Point, and is much loved by his family and friends. Derek will be scheduling a gathering in Spring for all to remember Jimmy.

