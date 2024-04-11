Hoover, Thomas

HOOVER, Jr., Thomas H. "Tom"



Tom H. Hoover, Jr., passed away on April 1, 2024, with his family by his side. He was born in Charlotte, NC, on November 12, 1933. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Villah Hoover; and Jane's parents, Carlisle and Bonnie Gibson. Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Jane; his dear sons, Tom (Dee) and John (Brittany) of Atlanta; his sister, Margaret (Buddy) Quickel of Waynesboro, VA; his niece, Linda Quickel of Waynesboro, VA; his nephews, Barry (Dana) Quickel and Bobby (Angela) Quickel of Fishersville, VA; and his adored grandchildren, Austin, Thomas (Annie), Kylie, Emma and Gibson.



In 1951, Tom graduated from Harding High School in Charlotte, where he was the lead drum major. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1955 with a degree in Business Administration and as a Commissioned Officer in the Navy. He attended the Naval Supply Corps School in Athens, GA, and was stationed in Coronado, CA, where he ran the naval supply stores at several naval bases in the western US. After his military service he moved to Elkin, North Carolina, where he went to work at Chatham Manufacturing / Elkin Woolen Mills. Tom would come to Charlotte on the weekends to visit his parents, and it was in Charlotte in 1962, where he met the love of his life on a Sunday evening at Myers Park Methodist Church. Tom Hoover and Jane Gibson married on June 15, 1963.



Not one to shy from adventure, Tom and Jane moved to Atlanta in 1967, where he and a friend from Chatham Manufacturing, John Beamer, bought Georgia Steel Supply Company. Tom spent over 30 years in the steel industry at Georgia Steel. His commitment to the employees and his focus on customer service contributed to Georgia Steel becoming the premier steel supply company for Central and North Georgia. In 1996, he ventured out again with Haynes Carswell, John, and Tom III to start Direct Metals Company. Tom was so proud that Direct Metals is going strong and was thankful to have a second steel legacy.



Tom excelled in his hobbies of music, tennis, golf, captaining his pontoon boat and cheering for the Tar Heels. His calm demeanor and competitive focus brought him many tennis and golf victories. Before his vocal cords were injured by a surgery, he sang in several choirs and was most proud of the time he filled in for the ill fallen soloist of the Charlotte Choral Choir, to sing a movement in Handel's Messiah. After retirement, he could often be found on St. Simons Island with his closest friends or relaxing with his family on Lake Nottely in the Georgia mountains.



Most of all, faith and family were at the center of Tom's heart, and Tom was the heart of his family. He felt so blessed to have Jane as his faithful partner in all he did. He was a devoted father who modeled the virtues of a life of service, hard work, and love of God. They were longtime members of Northside United Methodist Church, where he served on the Board and several committees. Tom endowed a tennis scholarship for women's tennis at UNC, and served and gave in countless other ways. "Papa" was the type of grandfather that would frequently be found with his grandchildren playing Lincoln Logs on the floor, feeding the fish before dawn at the lake, reading book after book, and attending every sporting event and artistic performance along the way. Tom "Papa" Hoover was our man of steel, our Superman, and will be greatly missed.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Northside United Methodist Church.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at Northside United Methodist Church, 2799 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta, GA.



