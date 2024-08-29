Obituaries

Hollis, Ulysses

1 hour ago

HOLLIS, Sr., Ulysses "Russ"

Celebration of Life Service for Centenarian & Deacon Ulysses "Russ" Hollis, Sr., of Atlanta, GA, will be Saturday, August 31, 2024 at 12:00 Noon, Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 2174 MLK Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Entombment, Lincoln Cemetery. A public viewing will be Friday, August 30, 2024 from 4:00-8:00 PM in our chapel. The Chapter Invisible Ceremony of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated will begin at 6:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, 404-758-1731.




Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

