HOLLAND, Louise Long



Louise Long Holland, 99, of Snellville, our cherished and truly unique sister, aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2024. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lafleur and Carrie Long; her stepmother, Dorothy Long; brother and sister-in-law, Hiram and Elizabeth Long; brothers-in-law, Josh Barrow and Charles Thornhill; and former, husband Ellis Holland. Left to celebrate her life are her beloved sister and niece, Sue Long Barrow and Becky Barrow Almand (Chuck) of Snellville; great-nieces, Caroline Almand of Lawrenceville, Jennifer Butzen (Nathan) of Alpharetta, Amy Buchanan (Ben) of Marvin, NC, sister Jane Thornhill; brothers, John Long (Joellen), Carl Long (Susan), Stanley Long; and many other nieces and nephews. Louise was born in Edison, GA. She lost her mother when she was a child and thereafter spent much of her childhood with her grandmother, Gussie Cullifer and her aunt, Mary Nelms, in addition to her father and stepmother, Lafleur and Dorothy. She attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and graduated from The University of Georgia with a B.S. in Education. She earned her Master of Education Degree and her Specialist Degree from Georgia State University. She was an educator in Dekalb County for 39 years, teaching elementary and high school, and serving as a reading consultant with the Dekalb County Reading Center. She earned many professional awards and accolades during a long and distinguished career that she deeply loved. She was a life-long member of the United Methodist Church. Louise - known as "Weezie" to family and friends - was a generous, kind and well-spoken southern lady. She traveled extensively throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia accompanied by Sue, Becky and close friends. She always offered a friendly greeting and a smile, and could talk about any subject. Among her many interests, Louise especially enjoyed visits from sister Sue, Becky, nieces and nephews, and her friends - and their many conversations about family, school and current events. She loved holidays and collecting Christmas decorations and mementos from her trips around the world. Our family will be forever grateful for the unforgettable, accomplished and remarkable life she led, and the superb example she set for her nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express grateful appreciation to Louise's caregivers - Emma Cook, Carmen Sam, Maame De-Man Amuzu, Tonja Gray and Lornette Chuck - who were always present when needed. Their care was exceptionally loving, compassionate and professional. There will be a service, attended by family, at the Barwick Baptist Church in Barwick, GA to remember and celebrate Louise's life. She will be laid to rest in the cemetery adjoining the church. Pastor Ryan West will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Louise's memory may be made to the American Red Cross. Please refer to their website for donation options. Funeral arrangements by Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, Snellville, GA and Maxwell-Purvis Funeral Home, Quitman, GA.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com