Obituaries

Hoffman, Gerald

1 hour ago

HOFFMAN, Gerald

Gerald Hoffman, age 96, of Atlanta, passed away April 11, 2024. Gerald was born and raised in Atlanta, where he worked as an Optometrist for 43 years. He was an active member of the Lions Club and a passionate investor. Devoted to his family, he is survived by his daughters, Pam Reynolds (Craig) and Anita Hamilton; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lena Hoffman. Graveside services will be held 3:00 PM today, April 12 at Crest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://www.jewishfuneralcare.com/

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Mayor Dickens announces locations of new MARTA stations

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Judge rules in favor of Georgia voter citizenship requirements

Credit: AP

O.J. Simpson, fallen football hero acquitted of murder charges, dies at 76

Credit: CARL JOHNSON/CLAYTONSHERIFFSOFFICE

Victor Hill input could shape Clayton County sheriff’s race

Credit: CARL JOHNSON/CLAYTONSHERIFFSOFFICE

Victor Hill input could shape Clayton County sheriff’s race

Credit: Henri Hollis

High school ‘feud’ leads to murder charge for DeKalb teen
The Latest
Koch, Christopher
Coker, Willie
1h ago
Gay, Dominguel
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

O.J. Simpson’s final NFL game was against the Falcons in Atlanta Stadium
This Macon community fridge opened during the pandemic. And it’s still helping those in...
Three generations of Spelman women celebrate tradition and sisterhood