HOFFMAN, Gerald



Gerald Hoffman, age 96, of Atlanta, passed away April 11, 2024. Gerald was born and raised in Atlanta, where he worked as an Optometrist for 43 years. He was an active member of the Lions Club and a passionate investor. Devoted to his family, he is survived by his daughters, Pam Reynolds (Craig) and Anita Hamilton; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lena Hoffman. Graveside services will be held 3:00 PM today, April 12 at Crest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



