Hodkinson, Ronald

Ronald C. "Ronn" Hodkinson of Marietta, GA, died July 5, 2024 after a long illness. He was 81 years old. He is survived by the loves of his life: his wife of 56 years, partner and best friend, Mary Clyde (Gay) Overman Hodkinson, Marietta, GA; his children, Alisa Hodkinson Garland and her husband (whom he regarded as a son), Scott Garland of Powder Springs, GA, Kristen Hodkinson Powell and her husband (whom he regarded as a son), Greg Powell of Alpharetta, GA and Chadd Hodkinson and his wife (whom he regarded as a daughter) , Topaz Love Hodkinson of East Lansing, MI; and his grandchildren: Scott Patrick, Noah, Mary Claire and Bennett Garland, Landon, Tanner, Mathis and Keaton Powell, and Gabrielle, Farrah, Michael and Luke Hodkinson. As he always shared, these people were the reason for his being, and he loved them all more than life. He also leaves behind sister, Claudia Traskos and her husband, Rick of Glastonbury, CT; brother, Jeff Hodkinson and his wife, Shirley Hodkinson of Taftville, CT; along with brothers and sisters-in-law, Jane and Ben Lee, both deceased, formerly of Burlington, NC, Bruce Overman, Jr. deceased, formerly of Greensboro, NC, Lynne and Jim Finison of Ashboro, NC, Bob and Rhonda Overman of Greensboro, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved and appreciated so very much.



Born in Norwich, CT to John F. and Lillian L. Hodkinson, deceased, he was educated in the public schools there and was privileged to attend and graduate from the Norwich Free Academy. He was active in student government, a member of the National Honor Society and served gratefully as Senior Class President in 1961. He attended Elon College in NC. He was the most grateful beneficiary of a number of scholarships, majoring in Social Sciences and minoring in English and History. He was active in campus life, student government, sang with the Elon College Quartet, the Elon College Dance Band and was twice selected to Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities. In 1966, he graduated Cum Laude with a BA degree in Social Sciences.



In October, 1966, he was drafted into the United States Army. After initial infantry training, he attended Army Transportation Officer Candidate School at Fort Eustis VA, graduating first in his class and served as Candidate Regiment Commander. He was assigned to The Pentagon, Washington, DC. as Administrative Officer, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs. He was immensely proud of his service to his country and, with his high school and college experiences, always considered those three opportunities, together with his faith, to be the foundations of his life. He achieved the rank of Captain and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal upon his honorable release in 1970.



He was recruited out of college by the Western Electric Company, a former subsidiary of the AT&T Company, and served in numerous management capacities for both entities until his release and retirement in 1996, after 30 years of loyal service. He was deeply committed to his assignments during his career, and was appreciative beyond words, for the opportunities to enable fresh approaches to the challenges of achieving co-equal, optimum benefit for the Customers, Owners and Associates of the business. He was particularly grateful to the Associates who made up the teams he variously enabled, supported and coached throughout his career. He often shared that those marvelous people, the Customers they served, and the Owners that benefited from their efforts were the only reasons he had a job. Later employment included more than 5 years as an Associate with The Home Depot and 20 years of service with H & R Block, ultimately serving as Senior Tax Advisor. He valued all of the customers and clients he served and the colleagues with whom he worked.



In addition to those already mentioned who provided incredible caring and support for him, Ronn was privileged by others whose acts of opportunity, caring, support and kindness were of such magnitude, added to that from members of his family, that they caused Ronn to describe himself often as "the most fortunate person he had ever known". With both infinite respect and gratitude, those additional people, who had such positive enabling impact on Ronn's life and, through him, the lives of his family and others are Virginia Williams, Ruth O. M. Anderson, Louise and Ray T. Reed, Dr. Karl Weisgraber, Howard T. Brown, Ivan Martin, Jr., Michael A. Morris, Esq., Nancy and Paul Morrow, Rev. John S. Graves, Dr. J. Earl Danieley, LTC John Conlee, USA, Edward Finnigan, Rocco Giannetti, Sharon and Dr. Fred Stephenson, Dr. Ken Carpenter, Jim Reuland, Louise Huggins, and James J. Breslin. GOD bless them all.



A gathering of remembrance and celebration will be held at Marietta FUMC at 10:30 AM on August 9, 2024. The family will be in the church parlor prior to the service. Interment will take place at the National Cemetery in Canton, GA following the service.



In lieu of flowers and donations, Ronn's wish is that all who knew him during his life gather together often with their families and friends and be grateful for the blessings of each other and life together. Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta is in Charge of the arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com, 770-424-4924.





