HEFLIN, Edward E. "Ed"



On April 26, 2024, our beloved father, Edward Heflin, passed peacefully from this life. A celebration of his life is planned for May 18, 2024, 2 PM at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1525 Scenic Highway North, Snellville, GA 30078.



