It is with great sadness that the family of Reverend Ruth Tenney Healy announces her passing on January 15, 2024, at the age of 94. Ruth was born in London, England, and raised in New Haven, CT, the daughter and oldest child of Ruth Allen Healy and Kent Tenney Healy.



Ruth achieved much in her long life but among her greatest contributions were her service to her communities and her generosity to friends and family. She was known, and always appreciated for, her ability to make connections with others with ease, maintain lifelong relationships and effectively manage any number of complicated situations, which allowed her to make a difference in many lives, in many ways.



After graduating with a psychology degree from Smith College in 1951, Ruth worked for the Girl Scouts in Washington and New York; she was an area district director, trainer of volunteer leaders and a camp director, and was even featured on the official Girl Scouts calendar, to the delight of her nieces and nephews. After receiving a master's degree from Columbia University Teachers College in 1958, she taught elementary school in New York City and New Jersey, and middle school science in Chappaqua, NY. While living in Westchester County during her years of teaching, Ruth volunteered as a hospice caregiver and was an active participant in her Episcopal church; these experiences eventually inspired her to turn to a religious vocation on her retirement from Chappaqua in 1985. She moved to Atlanta to start studying at Emory University's Candler Theological Seminary and graduated in 1988 with a Master's degree in Divinity.



At the height of the HIV-AIDS crisis, Ruth provided ministry as a chaplain in the HIV-AIDS clinic at Grady Hospital in Atlanta as part of her degree program, and she continued work there after graduation. Undeterred by the typical prejudices of the time, she provided comfort and care to countless patients and their partners and families, and this experience deeply affected and inspired her. After her ordination to the priesthood in 1992, sponsored by the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, Ruth served as assisting priest in the Metro Atlanta parishes of Holy Innocents Church, the Church of the Epiphany, St. Elizabeth's Church in Dahlonega, St. John's Church College Park, and the Church of the Good Shepherd in Covington. She was also active in the Society of St. Anna the Prophet, with its ministry for the elderly and youth. Ruth retired from the priesthood in 2019, at the inspirational age of 90. Her ministry was deep and wide, and, through her thoughtful sermons and her devotion to her congregations, she had a profound and meaningful impact on many lives.



Ruth was a very social person, with longtime friends from many periods of her life. She regularly hosted dinners and "before" dinners, all infused with active conversation and good humor. Her family will always remember her "projects" to maintain family connections. Ruth famously took each of her eleven nieces and nephews on a "10th Birthday" trip to Seattle to get to know their West Coast cousins. She took part in most of their marriage ceremonies as well. She also bought a house in Connecticut to have a home base closer to family. Throughout her life Ruth loved to travel worldwide, making many trips with friends, for work and for her own growth. She was a devout animal lover and was never without at least one dog and cat.



Ruth will be fondly remembered by her sister, Sylvia Lipnick; her nieces and nephews, William Healy, Elizabeth Healy (Anthony Terlizzo), Martha Hamblett (Topher), Jonathan Healy (Lisa), Kent "Sam" Healy (Jennifer Petro), Samuel Healy (Megan), Benjamin Healy (Barbara), Rachel Healy (Peter Voskamp), Daniel Ackerberg, Allen Healy (Caitlin Jones), and Anna Garsten (Bryan); as well as her grandnieces and nephews, Alayna Cohen, Jonathan Cohen, Sophie Hamblett (Peter Markoe), Alice Hamblett, Justin Healy (Diana), Jane Healy, Miranda Healy, David Garsten, Max Garsten, Annie Voskamp, Teku Healy, Marco Angelucci-Ackerberg, and Amra Healy. She was predeceased by her brothers, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: William Healy (Judith), Kent Healy (Maureen), Robert Ackerberg, and Martin Lipnick.



A funeral service will be held for Ruth at 11 AM, on May 8, at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 2089 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30307. Donations in her memory can be made to the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany.



