HAYES, Betty



Mrs. Betty Blake Hayes of SW Atlanta passed March 19, 2024. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at Murray Brothers Chapel. Family and friends are asked to assemble in the chapel at 10:30 AM, on the day of service. Entombment Lincoln Cemetery. On Tuesday, Public Viewing will be held from 1:00 – 6:00 PM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 (404) 349-3000 www.murraybrothersfh.com.





