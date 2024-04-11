Hawkins, Norma

HAWKINS (Fields), Norma Lee



Norma Lee Fields Hawkins, age 86, of Roswell, Georgia, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2024. She was born on August 8, 1937 to Audrey Scott and Herbert C. Fields of Alpharetta, Georgia. Norma graduated from Roswell High School in 1955 and attended Tift College before teaching first grade at James L. Riley Elementary School in Sandy Springs. She married her high school sweetheart, Rick, in 1958 and they both graduated from the University of Georgia in 1959. Norma started the Roswell First Baptist Church Kindergarten, and remained director for 36 years before retiring. A member for 69 years, Norma was very involved at Roswell First Baptist in choirs, youth groups and Sunday School.



Norma was a Jaycette, serving as local and state president. In 2010, Norma and her husband were the recipients of a History Makers Award, presented by the Roswell Visitors Bureau.



Norma was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan, loved traveling, and spending time with friends. A wonderful mom to three children; a loving grandmother to seven grandchildren; and a proud great-grandmother to nine great-grandchildren, Norma loved her family immensely and enjoyed attending their activities.



Norma was preceded in death by Rick, her husband of 53 years; her parents; brother, Charles and his wife, Donna; nephew, Chuck. She is survived by her son, Rickard Smith Hawkins, Jr. (Susan); daughter, Tonya Hawkins Corbett (Larry); daughter, Jade Hawkins Gotter; grandchildren, Charlie Corbett (Jennifer), Paige Hornsby (Nate), Lauren Bryant (Colton), Ryan Hawkins (Brittany), Trent Corbett (Ariel), Maxwell Gotter, August Gotter; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Jack and Chase Corbett, Jeremy and Melanie Hornsby, Durham and Hawkins Bryant, Natalie Hawkins, and Everleigh Corbett.



Visitation will be held at Northside Chapel in Roswell, GA on Friday, April 12, 2024 from 1:00-3:00 PM and 5:00-7:00 PM. Norma's funeral service will be on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at Roswell First Baptist Church at 1:00 PM.



