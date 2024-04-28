HARRISON, Eleanor Addams



Eleanor Addams Harrison, a lifelong artist, writer and adventurer, died April 10, 2024, at the age 91 in her home in Atlanta.



"Ellie" lived a rich life of family, art and travel, as recounted in her books "Small Adventures over Half a Century" and "Cultivating Gardens and Granddaughters." With her late husband Baker Harrison, she lived for many years in Highlands, NC. In her younger years, she and her first husband, the late Jack Kelly, lived in Buckhead raising their three sons.



Over her lifetime, Ellie embarked on a series of adventures traveling throughout the America's and beyond. A life-long writer and part time painter, she documented her travels in her journals and watercolors. She was an avid hiker, skilled horticulturist, and a fixture in the Highlands community.



She was a dedicated student of the arts, practicing silversmithing, pottery, sculpture, and watercolor painting in a distinctive style. Recently she painted the view from the rear window of her Canterbury Court residence and those works are permanently displayed there. She was happiest when she was making things.



Ellie attended the Episcopal Cathedral of St. Philip in Atlanta and later served as Senior Warden to The Church of the Incarnation in Highlands.



She is survived by her sons John and Martin of Atlanta, Bill of Beaufort, SC, Rob Harrison of Roswell and Laura Teague of Raleigh, NC; her sister, Bett Williams of Vinings; grandchildren, Leah, Sara and Lauren Kelly of Atlanta; Anna Kelly of Denver, Sarah Easparro of Marietta, and Julia Harker of Charlotte, NC, and Joe Teague of Raleigh, NC; and great-grandchildren, Lucas Kelly and Adelynn Blackstock of Atlanta. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Elizabeth Addams; and her two husbands.



A funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, May 2, at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 2089 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta, with a reception to follow at the Parish Hall. Interment of the ashes will occur later at the Church of the Incarnation in Highlands. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bascomb Gallery in Highlands, NC.



