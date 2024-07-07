Obituaries

HARNED, Bryan Edward

Bryan Edward Harned of Braselton, GA, passed away July 1, 2024. He is survived by his cherished wife and partner, Gabriele Garcia Erickson; and children, Justin, Logan, Cooper and Taylor Erickson; his parents, William and Anne Harned; his brother, William (Karen). Bryan is a graduate of Seton Catholic High School and Johnson and Wales University, majoring in Culinary and Restaurant management. A perfect day was cooking, deep sea fishing or casting off the end of a pier. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

