HAMMONDS, Deborah Faye



Memorial Service for Deborah Faye Hammonds, of Atlanta, Georgia, will be Friday, April 5, 2024 at 2:00 PM, Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. She is survived by her son, Donald Lamar Ricks; two granddaughters, Tyisha Ricks and Ke'Erica Mathews; three sisters, Cathleen Gary, Barbara Washington (Ron), and Gwendolyn Reid; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.





