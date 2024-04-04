HAMMONDS, Deborah Faye
Memorial Service for Deborah Faye Hammonds, of Atlanta, Georgia, will be Friday, April 5, 2024 at 2:00 PM, Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. She is survived by her son, Donald Lamar Ricks; two granddaughters, Tyisha Ricks and Ke'Erica Mathews; three sisters, Cathleen Gary, Barbara Washington (Ron), and Gwendolyn Reid; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
