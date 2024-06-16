GURLEY, Betty Sue Grubb



Betty Sue Grubb Gurley, age 88, of Roswell, GA, passed peacefully on June 9, 2024, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on November 21, 1935, in Bulls Gap, TN, and raised in Big Stone Gap, VA, where she attended Big Stone Gap High School. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles William Grubb and Ora Dell Henshaw Grubb; and her husband, Thomas Emory "T.E." Gurley. She and T.E. were married on August 21, 1954, and had two children, Thomas Emory Gurley, Jr., and Andrew Lee Gurley.



Betty, a devoted member of Roswell First Baptist Church and other Baptist congregations in the Southeast, cherished her church friends throughout her life. Her musical talents were remarkable; she served as an organist and pianist at several churches after studying pipe organ at the University of Montevallo in Montevallo, AL.



Betty enjoyed shopping, music, travel and playing bridge. She was affectionally known as "Momma G" to many who knew her and will be remembered for her loving devotion to her family and friends.



Betty is survived by her loving sons, Thomas Emory Gurley, Jr., (Leslie) and Andrew Lee Gurley (Margaret); her grandchildren, Thomas Emory Gurley, III (Rebecca Moon Gurley) and Jessica Anne Gurley (Nicholas Charles Merklin); and great-grandchild, Emory Anne Merklin.



Betty especially loved her extended family, Luke, Erin, Jack Ference and Jake Reeves. Special thanks to Erin Ference for her care during Betty's last years.



Betty's remains will be cremated. To honor her wishes, no services will be held, so please privately celebrate Betty's memory as we know that she will be with us in spirit. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.



