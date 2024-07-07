Obituaries

Grogan, Horace

2 hours ago

GROGAN, Horace

Nathaniel

Mr. Horace N. Grogan of Stockbridge, GA, entered into rest on June 28, 2024. Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, July 8, 2024, 11 AM, Christian Fellowship Baptist Church, 1500 Norman Dr., College Park, GA. Rev. Keith Reynolds, Pastor. Entombment Westview Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM. Viewing TODAY, 12-5 PM. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc, Omega Service at 5 PM, at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000. www.murraybrothersfh.com




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.murraybrothersfh.com/

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

Family establishes scholarship to honor young brothers killed in plane crash

Body of Atlanta teen recovered by divers on Tybee Island

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Lawsuit that alleged Georgia underfunded its public HBCUs quietly dropped

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Stroke of luck helps I-75 fruit stand cash in on Georgia’s beloved crop

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Stroke of luck helps I-75 fruit stand cash in on Georgia’s beloved crop

Credit: AP

Kamala Harris at Essence Festival makes case for Biden administration
The Latest
Harwell, Jane
2h ago
Bone, Clyde
2h ago
Cravey, Richard
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

He sold his Trans Am 30 years ago and spent 20 years trying to get it back
All eyes on Kamala Harris as pressure mounts for Biden to step aside
Braves Dispatch: Where do the Braves stand? Let’s talk about it