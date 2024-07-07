GROGAN, Horace



Nathaniel



Mr. Horace N. Grogan of Stockbridge, GA, entered into rest on June 28, 2024. Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, July 8, 2024, 11 AM, Christian Fellowship Baptist Church, 1500 Norman Dr., College Park, GA. Rev. Keith Reynolds, Pastor. Entombment Westview Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM. Viewing TODAY, 12-5 PM. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc, Omega Service at 5 PM, at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000. www.murraybrothersfh.com





