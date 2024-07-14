GRIGSBY, William Bishop "Will"



William "Will" Bishop Grigsby, age 35, of Woodstock, GA, passed away on July 5, 2024. Born on November 21, 1988, in Marietta, GA, Will was a vibrant individual known for his passion and creativity in the field of movie and television production.



Will was a graduate of Lassiter High School, and furthered his education at the Art Institute of Atlanta and Chattahoochee Technical College. His work in the entertainment industry was not just a profession but a calling, as he helped bring stories to life with dedication and flair. He was always excited to work on a new project.



Beyond his professional life, Will was an avid enthusiast of outdoor activities and lover of music, pursuits that reflected his lively spirit and love of adventure. Whether it was a quiet trail, field, or in a boat on Lake Allatoona, he embraced life with enthusiasm and joy. He will be remembered as always young and smiling.



Will is survived by his loving parents, Charlie and Paula Grigsby; his sister, Katie McCracken, (John Michael), and her children, Vivienne and Amelia; and his brother, Chip Grigsby, along with his children, Charlie, Quinn, and James. His family remembers him as a beacon of light and inspiration, whose legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.



Services to celebrate Will's life will be held at Woodstock Funeral Home, on July 20, 2024, at 1:00 PM. Visitation 11:00-1:00. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Will may be made to No Longer Bound, an organization he passionately supported. Woodstock Funeral Home is assisting the family during this difficult time. Will's life was one of vibrant creativity and boundless energy, and he will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who were touched by his work and spirit.



