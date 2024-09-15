Griffith, Patrick

GRIFFITH, Dr. Patrick Alexander MacGregor



Dr. Patrick Alexander MacGregor Griffith, aged 79, passed away on September 6, 2024. All are invited to reminisce and honor the life of Dr. Griffith on Saturday, September 21, 2:00 PM at the Church of the Incarnation, 2407 Cascade Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 where The Reverend Dr. Lynne Washington, Ph.D. presides. There is a virtual link for those who can't attend in person at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home website, beginning Thursday, September 19, 2024.



The family kindly asks that you accent your wardrobe with green; it was his favorite color.



The brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated will hold the Omega service on Saturday, September 21, 1:00 PM at the Church of the Incarnation, 2407 Cascade Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331.



Dr. Griffith was an eminent Neurologist, specializing in treating people of African descent, retired Colonel in the US Army Reserves, devout Christian, devoted husband and family man, and dedicated life member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated. He is survived by his wife, Marcia; his daughter, Melodie (James, fiancé); his son, Derek; his grandsons, Malik and Mykal; his nephew, Lloyd (and his children Nadine and Nelson); his nieces, Christine (and her daughters Alexis, Gianna and Niara) and Charmaine (her children, Nicholas and Estelle); his nephew, Trevor; great-niece, Claire; great-nephew, Ché; his sister's widower, Melvin; his niece's widower, Sean; and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins, and of course his grand-dog, Macey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edith May and Duncan; his brother, Edwin; his sister, Wendy; and his niece, Julianne.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of two scholarships honoring the work and legacy of Dr. Griffith: The Dr. Patrick A. Griffith Award will support educational opportunities, the educational building fund, and programming for the Cascade Community Center (CCC) of the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation (501c3 tax exempt organization). For almost 50 years, Dr. Griffith was an active member of the Church of the Incarnation, 2407 Cascade Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. To donate, please go to https://chelsiglascoe5.wixstudio.io/my-site-4.



As well, The Dr. Patrick A. Griffith Clinical Neurology Scholarship will support four students in their final year of medical school to apply for Neurology residency programs, and it will provide assistance with applications, testing fees and Neurology resources for their professional use. This scholarship will be given by the Joi Life Foundation (501c3 tax exempt organization), which was founded by Dr. Griffith's former student, Dr. Mitzi Joi Williams. To donate, please go to https://joilifefoundation.com/donations/ and in the notes section, indicate that your gift is for The Dr. Patrick A. Griffith Clinical Neurology Scholarship.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com