GRIER (Peek), Essie Beatrice



Essie Beatrice Peek Grier age 96, of Jonesboro, Georgia, departed this life on March 9, 2024. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 from 10 AM to 12 PM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow. Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.



