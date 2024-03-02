GRESHAM, Martha



Martha Purcell Gresham, 77, of Newnan, GA, passed away on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at home surrounded by her husband of 52 years and other family members. She was born on July 23, 1946, in Vidalia, GA, to the late Reedy Beasley Purcell Jr. and Janie Ruth (Overstreet) Purcell.



Martha grew up in Toombs and Tattnall counties with her mother and six siblings. She graduated from Vidalia High School in 1964. Martha moved to Atlanta to work with the U.S. Postal Service, where she met Jerry Gresham, whom she married in 1971. Settling in Clayton County, Martha worked both at home and in various capacities with the Federal government, while shuttling her three children to band, baseball, softball, soccer and dance practices, as well as scout and church activities. The family moved to Newnan in 1986, where Martha quickly made friends and became a part of the community. She retired from Federal employment in 2001. She enjoyed her retirement traveling across the U.S. and internationally, playing Bunco, attending book club meetings, joining the antics of the YaYa Sisterhood, the Red Hat Society and her beloved Sweet Potato Queens, sometimes bringing Jerry along for the ride. Martha generously volunteered her time, talents and money for a variety of charities.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 4 PM, at McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson St., Newnan, GA 30263 with Rev. Robert Long officiating. The visitation is scheduled for 3 PM, prior to the service.



Survivors include her husband, Jerry of Newnan; sons, David (Momoko) Gresham of Normal, IL, and Neill Gresham (Heather Cole) of Columbia, MO; daughter, Ashley (Steve) Stollar of Carrollton, GA; grandchildren, Sidney Gresham and Charlotte Stollar; sisters, Janice Collins, Karen Clark and Melinda Yates; brother, Larry (Judy) Purcell; brother-in-law, Larry (Rita) Gresham; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She leaves behind innumerable friends who were dear to her. Martha was preceded in death by brother, Henry Purcell; sister, Susan Anderson; and brother-in-law Billy Clark.



