GREEN, Sheila



Age 54, of Riverdale, GA, passed away on March 29, 2024. Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 11 AM, at New Mt. Olive M.B.C, Atlanta, GA. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale, GA.



Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel

6580 Church St.

Riverdale, GA

30274

