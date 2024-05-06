Obituaries

Grant, Dorothy

1 hour ago

GRANT (Michael),

Dorothy Dianne

Dorothy Dianne Grant, age 82, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2023.

She is now in heaven with Jackie, her husband and love of her life for 54 years. She and Jackie shared an exciting and loving life together camping, riding horses and traveling anywhere they could find mountains and a good campfire.

She was a devoted mother to Kim Ryckewaert (husband, Rob) and Rhonda Rettstadt (husband, Rich); and a loving grandmother, "Mamaw" to Robbie Ryckewaert, Megan Rowland, Brandon Fantozzi-Futch, Christy Ibrahim; and great-grandmother to Paisley Rowland and Kinsley Rowland.

She held dear her sisters, Donna Freeman, Deniece Oehmsen, Debbie Schirra and Darin Rager; her nieces, nephews, greatnieces, great-nephews and good friends, Cliff and Jackie Jordan.

According to Dianne's wishes, there will be no services. Her ashes will be spread together with her husbands over the Mountains they loved so much. If you would like to make a donation in her memory, the family supports JDRF, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. A disease her granddaughter has had since she was a teenager.

