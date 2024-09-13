GODFREY, C. Spencer



C. Spencer Godfrey, 88, passed away peacefully at his home on September 8, 2024. An Atlanta native, Spencer was born on February 1, 1936, at Piedmont Hospital to Sarah and Banks Godfrey. Spencer grew up in Brookhaven and would ride his bicycle down Peachtree Road to RL Hope Elementary School. He attended North Fulton High School and graduated from Randolph Macon Military Academy. He credits RMA for providing the discipline that he used throughout his life. He graduated from Georgia Tech in 1959 with a degree in Industrial Management and was a proud Yellow Jacket. He later received a Master of Accountancy from Georgia State University.



While working at Georgia Life Insurance Company, he met the love of his life, Mary Anne Dickey. Spencer and Mary Anne were married on October 8, 1966, and had two sons, Spence and Edward. He enjoyed a long career as Controller of National Linen Service. Spencer's dedication to his family was unwavering. He coached youth basketball and baseball for his sons, rarely missing a game or any event they were involved in. His love for his wife, Mary Anne, was evident in every moment they spent together. They loved to travel, enjoyed many cruises together, and especially cherished their trips to Nantucket. They loved spending time at their house at Lake Burton, cruising in the pontoon boat, or just sitting on the porch watching the ducks go by.



Spencer was very generous, giving his time, talents, and financial support to numerous charities. His philanthropic spirit was evident in his countless hours at Buckhead Christian Ministry, where he helped start a food pantry and a financial education course. His selfless acts of kindness have left a lasting impact on those he helped.



In their later years, Spencer and Mary Anne formed a true friendship with Heather Thompson. Heather has been a consistent source of love and support for Spencer and Mary Anne; they have loved her like a daughter.



If you knew Spencer, you know that he always did things "The Right Way," even if it was the hard way. Kind and caring, he always knew the right thing to do. Spencer was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Banks Godfrey. He is survived by his devoted wife, Mary Anne; sons, Spence (Stacy), Godfrey, and Edward (Jennifer) Godfrey; and granddaughters, Caroline and Nora Godfrey.



We express our deepest gratitude to Beverly Denvers and Kay Hall. Their care and support over the last couple of years has been invaluable. We are truly grateful for their dedication, love, and compassion.



A memorial service will be held at Northside Church on September 15, 2024, at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Northside Church.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com