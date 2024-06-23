Obituaries

Giddens, Winfred

2 hours ago



Winfred Clark Giddens, age 83, of Marietta, GA, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2024. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 29, from 3:00 PM until 4:00 PM prior to the ceremony at the funeral home. A native of Talladega County, AL, Mr. Giddens had lived in Marietta since 1989. He graduated from Aurburn University where he played offensive and defensive end for the football team. He was a Vietnam Era veteran of the United States Air Force, having served six years active duty and four years in the reserves. He worked in the auto insurance industry for AETNA for 25 years, then retired from OMNI after 10 years of employment. He was a member of the Light of Hope Presbyterian Church in Marietta, and enjoyed volunteering at Cobb General Hospital for 17 years. In his spare time, he refereed for Pee Wee Football and umpired for Girls Fast Pitch Softball, and he loved watching golf and all other major sports, and helping his wife volunteer at the South Cobb Art Alliance. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sheila Giddens, in 2021; his parents, Clifford Alton and Paralee Giddens; his brother, Jesse Giddens; and his sister, Betty Sobecke. Survivors include his daughter, Danielle (John Paul) Hodges, Rockmart, GA; and his beloved fur children. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Winfred Giddens's memory to the charity of your choice. Online guestbook at: www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home Information

West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta

2480 Macland Road

Marietta, GA

30064

https://www.westcobbfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

