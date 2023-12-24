GAMMAGE, C.E. "Doc"



May 1, 1934 - December 12, 2023



Doc was born in Americus, GA to Theresa Burcher and Charles Edwin Gammage. Doc moved to Atlanta in 1938 when the Terminal Hotel was burning. He attended RL Hope, North Fulton, UGA, Chi Phi frat. Doc grew up on Arc Way and Peachtree Dunwoody Rd. He was a devoted father and husband. Doc is survived by his loving wife Nancy of 54 years; son, Trip, Merritt (Janet); and his beloved grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and brother, Henry. He was preceded in death by his son, Will; and brother, John. We have been so blessed to have had such a great man in our lives. A celebration of life will be held next year at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church. The family wants to thank Virginia, Megan, and all that cared for Doc at Affinity Hospice.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com