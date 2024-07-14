Obituaries

Freeman, William

1 hour ago

FREEMAN, William "Bill"

William Loyd "Bill" Freeman, Sr., age 98, of Smyrna sadly left us on July 8, 2024.

He is survived by his son, Bill Jr.; and his wife, Carol; grandsons, Clint and his wife, Erin; Drew and his wife, Rachel; great-grandchildren, Grant, Ella, Cole, Presley, Eli and AJ; and a sister, Mary Lou Reece.

Funeral services will be held Monday July 15 at 11 AM in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends between the hours of 5 until 6 PM, Sunday, at the funeral home.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery Winkenhofer Chapel

2000 Cobb Pkwy SE

Marietta, GA

300603759

http://www.georgiamemorialpark.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

‘Inspire, empower, uplift’: Georgia leaders look to support Black men

Credit: AP

Delta Air Lines adopts new rules for flight attendant uniforms after Palestinian pin flap

Credit: AP

Richard Simmons, a fitness guru who mixed laughs and sweat, dies at 76

Credit: AP

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, America’s diminutive and pioneering sex therapist, dies at 96

Credit: AP

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, America’s diminutive and pioneering sex therapist, dies at 96

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Gwinnett schools expect revenue gain despite homestead expansion
The Latest

Credit: File

Mueller, Phyllis
1h ago
Bakke, Throan
1h ago
Byrd, Lynne
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Four US presidents were assassinated; others were targeted, as were presidential...
2h ago
Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter: Follow this weekend's updates
Braves’ Marcell Ozuna sets Atlanta franchise record for RBIs before All-Star break