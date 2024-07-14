FREEMAN, William "Bill"



William Loyd "Bill" Freeman, Sr., age 98, of Smyrna sadly left us on July 8, 2024.



He is survived by his son, Bill Jr.; and his wife, Carol; grandsons, Clint and his wife, Erin; Drew and his wife, Rachel; great-grandchildren, Grant, Ella, Cole, Presley, Eli and AJ; and a sister, Mary Lou Reece.



Funeral services will be held Monday July 15 at 11 AM in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery.



The family will receive friends between the hours of 5 until 6 PM, Sunday, at the funeral home.





