Fields, Carolyn

Carolyn H. Fields, a beloved member of the Palmetto community, peacefully passed away in her sleep, at her home on May 2, 2024. She was born on July 29, 1928, in Montgomery, Alabama, to the late John Andrew and Clara Catherine Hale. Carolyn was 95 years old at the time of her passing.



Carolyn met her beloved husband, James H. Fields, at a Capitol Heights Methodist Church picnic in Montgomery, while he was stationed at Maxwell Air Force Base. They married on March 26, 1947, and their marriage spanned an impressive 73 years and 5 days until Jim's passing on March 31, 2020.



Throughout her life, Carolyn served as an inspiration to all who knew her. She was a dedicated and hardworking businesswoman, beginning her entrepreneurial journey by purchasing her first fabric store in Wetumka, Alabama in 1981. Her passion for fabrics led her to open a second store in Palmetto, Georgia, before consolidating both into "Palmetto Fabrics" in Peachtree City, where she operated successfully for 18 years. Carolyn's keen eye for fashion and her love for fabrics such as Liberty of London, Pendleton Wools, and bridal attire silks made her store a popular destination for clients throughout Georgia.



In addition to her professional accomplishments, Carolyn was a devoted member of Palmetto First United Methodist Church for an impressive 70 years. She shared her musical talents as a choir member and dedicated Sunday School teacher for 32 years. Carolyn also served on various committees within the church, including the Pastor Parish Relations and administrative board.



Carolyn will be deeply missed by her sons, Stephan Alan Fields (Cookie), and Kenneth Hale Fields (Liz); daughter, Mary-Catherine Fields; grandchildren, Brian Andrew Fields (Dianna), Jenny Maddox (Brandon), Melissa Latil (Nathan), Stephanie Rittenhouse; and great-grandchildren, Oliver, Ian, Noah, Elle, Jake, Harper, Dalton, Ritt, and Wyatt.



The family will receive friends Friday, May 10, 2024, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM, at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory. A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 2 o'clock, at Palmetto First United Methodist Church, officiated by Sid Chapman. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park, where she will find eternal rest beside her beloved husband and son, Andy. In her memory, Carolyn leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication, and unwavering faith that will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing her.





