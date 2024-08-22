FERRIS, Joyce



Joyce Egan Ferris died peacefully on August 19, 2024 at her home in Atlanta, GA. She loved life and treasured her friends and family.



Born January 16, 1930 in Birmingham, AL to Edwin Egan and Jennie Abbott Egan, she was the devoted wife of her husband of forty-five years, Dakin Bennett Ferris, who preceded her in death and was her inseparable partner in life.



"JJ", as she was called by her treasured family and friends alike, was known for her Southern charm, Irish humor and zest for entertaining from ballroom fundraisers to backyard barbecues wherever she lived from Pensacola, FL and Atlanta, GA to the New York City Area. She was a devoted antique and flea market shopper which she called her "office" and a world traveler with her husband Dakin.



Joyce was active in many organizations throughout her lifetime including the Cherokee Garden Club (past president), Forward Arts Foundation, Cathedral of St. Philip, Junior League of Atlanta, Swan Coach House, Piedmont Driving Club and Peachtree Golf Club. She was Peachtree's first female member to make a hole-in-one, but characteristically refused to give her score for the rest of the round.



She and her family lived in Rye, NY while her husband was on the Executive Committee of Merrill Lynch. There she was a member of Christ's Church Rye and the Apawamis, Manursing and American Yacht Clubs. She was a volunteer with the Twig Organization of the New York United Hospital Medical Center. She was also a member of the Ocean Club and Gulfstream Golf Club near Delray, FL.



After returning to Atlanta, she helped create the Ferris-Goldsmith Trading Floor at Georgia Tech and a scholarship fund in her husband's memory.



She is survived by her two daughters, Virginia Ferris Cerre and husband, Mike Cerre of Sausalito, CA, Caroline Ferris Spain and husband, J. Christopher Spain of Atlanta and Ketchum, ID; and four adoring grandchildren: Lauren Ferris Cerre, Dakin Spain, Lee Cerre Whitman and Ferris Spain; plus eight great-grandchildren.



She also leaves behind her signature patent leather tap shoes, black sequined top hat and dancing stick.



She was lovingly cared for by Mary Peoples, Bell Brown, Deborah Vaughn Crossroads Hospice of Atlanta and her Golden Girls Circle.



A private family ceremony will be held at the Cathedral of St. Philip's Memorial Garden.



In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be sent to the Dakin B. Ferris Scholarship at the Georgia Tech Foundation Inc. 760 Spring Street NW, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30308 and the Forward Arts Foundation, 3130 Slaton Dr., Atlanta, GA 30305.



