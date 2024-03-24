FENTON, Camille



Camille Roberts Fenton "Cam", 66, of Atlanta passed away suddenly on March 16, 2024 in Atlanta.



Cam was born in Asheville, NC to Camille Evans Roberts and Pearce Roberts, Jr. on April 27, 1957 and lived in the Town of Biltmore Forest. Growing up, Cam attended St. Genevieve's School and Asheville Country Day. Among her many interests was her love of horses, and she excelled in equestrian events both in the ring and on the trail. She attended Bennett College in Millbrook, NY for two years where she graduated in fashion design. Cam completed her college studies at The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., receiving her BA in Art History. It was there that she met the love of her life, John Fenton, at the fabled Sigma Chi house where she reigned as the Sweetheart of Sigma Chi;"When the world goes wrong as it's bound to do…".



After college, Cam started her fashion career at Jos A. Banks in Washington, D.C. – she was the first women's clothing manager of their Washington store. She then moved to NYC with John where she entered the buyers' training program at the Macy's flagship store on 33rd street. She honed her skills in the designer clothing department and in ladies' handbags (where she jokingly referred to herself as "the manager of the revolving door"). After Macy's, she moved on to the role of buyer at Liz Claiborne.



Cam and John married in Asheville, NC on January 29, 1983, joined by many family and friends on a lovely winter's day. They lived on the Upper East Side of NYC before moving to Upper Montclair, NJ in 1986.



Camille Stone Fenton "Cami" arrived on October 28, 1988 followed by Elizabeth Morgan Fenton on April 22, 1992. The Fentons moved to Atlanta in 1994. They resided in Buckhead for many years before pursuing a new adventure in 2017, moving to Ansley Park in Midtown ("their midlife crisis"). More recently they were able to pursue Cam's lifelong dream of having a second residence in Asheville, not far from her childhood home. Since then, the Fentons have delighted in dividing their time between their two favorite cities.



John and Cam traveled extensively in the decade before Covid, visiting Cam's favorite places, Italy and Spain, as well as two "trips of a lifetime": one to Kenya and Tanzania with friends and a second sailing around the Greek Islands with Cam's brother, Stone Roberts and his wife Betsey.



Cam was a dedicated community volunteer throughout her post-working years. She was a member of the Atlanta Junior League, was actively involved in the girls' schools and served as an Elder of Trinity Presbyterian Church. Most recently, her volunteer activities centered on the Woman's Auxiliary of Piedmont Hospital where she served in many roles, including President and Ball Chair.



Cam was known for her elegance and grace, characterized by her tall stature, blonde hair, and her ever-present pearls. Cam had an infectious laugh, loved entertaining and was a renowned cook. Possessed of a great sense of design and style, she excelled at floral design – and was delighted to have recently become a member of the French Broad Garden Club in Asheville. She adored being with her friends at the Auxiliary as well as playing both bridge and golf. For Cam, spending a sunny afternoon playing 9 holes with John on a not too crowded course at the Biltmore Forest Club or Settindown (maybe sweetened with a mulligan or two), was the epitome of a good time. She loved eating out at nice restaurants with close friends, enjoying a chilled glass of Sauvignon Blanc. Cam loved being with all of her family; having everyone together for Christmas and the annual beach trip to Pawleys Island were when she was most happy.



Cam persevered these past few years, as her health challenges emerged, with grace and toughness. We are thankful for all of her doctors and medical personnel who provided her care.



Cam is survived by her husband of 41 years, John Fenton; her daughters, Cami Fenton Sewell (Richard), Elizabeth Fenton Hipkens (Patrick); and grandchildren, Fen Sewell, Stone Sewell, Cooper Sewell, and Camille "Millie" Hipkens (the "fifth Camille").



A memorial service will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Atlanta on Thursday April 11 at 2 PM; at 3003 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta Georgia 30327. Plans for a gathering in Asheville at a later date are still being arranged.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Woman's Auxiliary of Piedmont Hospital, benefiting the Piedmont Gala/Woman's Heart Health, 1968 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30309.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com