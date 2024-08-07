FARMER, George



Retiree from Lockheed Martin, Graduate of Morris Brown College, and Military Veteran from Jefferson County, Stapleton, GA. He leaves to cherish his memory, his sons, Renwick B. Farmer, Decatur, GA, Randy T. Farmer, Atlanta, GA; daughter, Kimberly L. Farmer, Lithonia, GA; grandchildren, Jamerius, Tyreek, and Timia of Lithonia, GA.



A longtime faithful member of the Flipper Temple A.M.E. Church, and Phi Beta Sigma fraternity. Services will be at Gregory B. Levett & Sons, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., on Friday, August 8, 2024 at 11:00 AM.



