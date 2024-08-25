Obituaries

Farley, William

2 hours ago

FARLEY, Jr., William "Bill" Downs

William Downs Farley, Jr. "Bill", age 83, of Roswell, GA, passed away on August 19, 2024. Bill was born in Dillon, SC to William Downs Farley, Sr. and Lula Hamer Farley.

Bill graduated from Myrtle Beach High School and attended the University of South Carolina. Bill had a successful career with sharp electronics for over 25 years, rising to the position of Divisional and National Field Manager.

Bill is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Kathleen Christy Farley (Kathy); a sister, Sallie F. Weatherford; a brother, John Hugh Farley (Denise); and a host of nieces and nephews.

