Loren "Lori" Fancher Falls



Loren "Lori" Fancher Falls, 66, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on January 10, 2024, due to complications from early-onset Alzheimers' Disease. The youngest daughter of Thomas and Nelda Fancher, Lori was born on July 13, 1957, in Atlanta, GA. She was a fierce, loving and adventurous spirit.



Lori attended High Point Elementary and graduated from The Galloway School in Atlanta in 1975, then studied photography and graphic design at The Portfolio Center. She went on to work as an art director in Atlanta, New York, and Miami. She returned to Atlanta and graduated Magna Cum Laude in film at Georgia State University. Lori worked as a production manager at Turner Studios, then joined her husband, Mark, as executive producer for their creative video agency, Superlux. Lori was a gifted producer. Her shoots were efficient, happy machines. Her kindness and thoroughness with talent, clients, and crew were integral to a successful, award winning business.



After her veteran father's death, Ms. Falls conducted numerous interviews with his surviving crew, colleagues, and the expanded community of the US Army's 14th Air Force, which evolved from the Flying Tigers in WWII. Her illness prevented its completion during her lifetime. Her husband, family, and colleagues continue her work to bring the story of the 14th to fulfillment.



Lori was an avid tennis player with a signature on-court tenacity. She competed for decades in Atlanta's numerous leagues. Off the court, she and her husband were known for their lively get-togethers. Ever the life of the party, Lori exuded the spirit of a 1920s "flapper" – charm, beauty, intellect, and a contagious zest for life.



Lori was preceded in death by her father and mother, Thomas and Nelda Fancher. She is survived by her husband, Mark Falls; and sisters, Ginny Lange and Barbara Avery; nephew, Thomas Avery; niece, Lenzie Avery; and her four godchildren - Jackson, Walker, Kitty and Zoe Taylor.



For Lori, every moment was a celebration of life. She radiated a contagious festivity and a spark that will be greatly missed.



She was interred at Townsend House Cemetery in Dade City, FL, her husband's home town.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Alz.org. Additionally, if inclined, her family invites you to share a not-so-dry martini with excellent company.





