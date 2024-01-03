EDDY (ERICKSON), Lola Nadene



Lola Eddy, 92, peacefully passed away on December 6, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Eddy. Lola is survived by her three daughters, Kim (Gary), Cris, Cathleen (Jose); and only granddaughter, Caitlin. Lola was the oldest of 10 and has four surviving siblings, Arnold, Emy, Patricia and Diane. Lola was an avid gardener, loved hostas and became a Master Gardener upon retirement. Lola taught for over 30 years total with 20+ at Livsey Elementary School in Tucker, GA for the DeKalb County School System.



