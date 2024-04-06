Draut, Sarah

DRAUT (Tahler), Sarah



Sarah Tahler Draut, known equally by loved ones as Sarah and Sally, left this earthly life in the early morning hours on April 2, 2024, at the age of 67. Her final months, weeks, and moments were spent surrounded by dear ones and her beloved Boston Terriers at her home in Decatur, Georgia. Sarah's essence is captured in a remembrance written by Prosper Hedges.



"It is not possible to articulate Sally's impact on my life, my friend's lives, and those whose lives we touch. She is as big as the sky. Her compassion was unwavering. Over and over again she chose to transform grief into love, fear and anger and overwhelm into a chrysalis that split into new life. And because she had done it she knew others could, too.



Sally was unbelievably generous. She never embarrassed people who were down on their luck, or implied tragedy, poverty, or trauma were their fault. She made sharing look more than easy. She demonstrated that it is intrinsically joyful. The very root of fun. She made affection feel inevitable.



Sally and Richard made my best friend, my chosen sister Avery, arming me for everything I'll ever fight for, every grief I'll ever carry, every puzzle I'll ever piece. Together, their magic seeded the lilting summer laughter that tethers us across space and wings us through time. Two magicians who made the world's greatest musician and a soundtrack of love.



What does grief look like? For me, for Sally, I see a sky purpling into dusk, dotted with the glimmer of her jewelry and her green-blue eyes, her chime-like laughter, the silver of her enormous hair, the glass-become-sparkling sand underneath us, and the lapping ocean dappled with those same glimmers reflected on its surface. An echo of light. Echoes of light. Each of us, remembering Sally."



Sarah is remembered by husband, Richard; daughter, Avery; sisters, Ellen and Ginna; brother, Jim; and many more. A celebration of her life will take place later in the summer.



For those who wish, donations can be made in Sarah's honor to the Alabama Boston Terrier Rescue, Inc. or Boston Terrier Rescue of East Tennessee, two organizations with which she worked closely and cherished so deeply.



