Donegan, Anne

Anne Chaddock Donegan, 16, passed away unexpectedly on March 27, 2024 in Savannah, GA. Born at Candler Hospital in Savannah, GA on August 7, 2007, Anne Chaddock was the cherished daughter of Chris Donegan and Staci McMillan Donegan and was affectionately known as "AC." An old soul who was wise beyond her years, Anne Chaddock embraced kindness as a core value. She loved her family, she loved her friends, and she loved her beloved animals Abby, Beans and Henry.



Anne Chaddock attended The Savannah Country Day School since Pre-K and was a talented student as well as an accomplished cross-country runner and swimmer. She loved animals, traveling, skiing, surfing, playing cards and her new sport of flag football. She also enjoyed playing guitar, listening to music and discovering new and upcoming bands while traveling to music festivals with her family. AC and her family have been longtime members of Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church in Savannah.



Anne Chaddock is survived by her loving parents, Chris Donegan and Staci McMillan Donegan; grandparents, Ray and Nancy Feucht McMillan, Donna Husing (Red); aunts and uncles, Keith and Becca McMillan, Matthew Donegan (Paetra), Dorothy Farrelly, Debra Donegan and Scott McMillan (Lisa); cousins, Alec McMillan (Alexis), Dr. Zachary McMillan (Mary Hardin), Sadie McMillan, Jakob Donegan, Tim Donegan, Zach Donegan, Patrick Farrelly, Sean Farrelly, Delaynie McMillan and Donovan McMillan. Extended family includes: Amy Tolleson (Matt), Justin Montgomery (Beth), Karma Tolleson, Lily Tolleson, Coletrane Tolleson and Mathias Tolleson. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Michael Donegan (Sharon).



AC's legacy will live on in every act of kindness. She will be forever missed by everyone who knew her and loved her.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the animal rescue organization of your choice in Anne Chaddock's memory.



A memorial service will be held at Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church in Savannah, GA on Thursday, April 4 at 4:30 PM. All are welcome.



