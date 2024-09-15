Obituaries

2 hours ago

DODD, Charles Everett

Charles "Everett" Dodd, of Cumming, GA, passed away September 12, 2024, at the age of 87.

Services will be held at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, 12050 Crabapple Rd., Roswell, GA 30075. Visitation: Sunday, September 15, 2024, from 3 PM - 5 PM. Funeral Service: Monday, September 16, 2024, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Everett's memory be made to Clear Springs Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2363, Alpharetta, GA 300023.

