DIXON, Jane Carver Bumpass



Jane Carver Bumpass Dixon, of Duluth, GA, passed away on April 13, 2024. She is survived by her son, Jonathan and his wife, Allison of Decatur; her son, Alan and his wife, Elizabeth, and their children, Henry and Hollis Dixon, of Duluth; her brother, Robert Daniel (Danny) Bumpass Jr., and his wife, Gloria of Roxboro, NC; and her nieces, Courtney Bolen and Brock Bumpass of Raleigh, NC; extended family also includes, Dee Dee Davis, Dave and Anita Germaneso, and Matt and Suzanne Dolan, and their children, Eliza, Charles and James.



The daughter of Robert Daniel (RD) Bumpass Sr., and Jane Carver Bumpass, Jane Carver was born on May 25, 1942, and had an idyllic childhood that forever connected her to the people and places of Roxboro, NC. It was there in her formative years where she attended Long Memorial Methodist Church with her mother and established lifelong relationships with her many peers, including those especially close classmates from the class of 1960 she referred to as her "sistahs." Her deep connection with this group was the basis of many of the best times in her life, and she cherished each and every one of them.



After high school, Jane began classes at Meredith College where she earned a degree in sociology. Upon graduation, she moved to Atlanta in 1964 and accepted a role working for Eastern Airlines. She met and married Archie Dave Dixon (deceased) from Oak Ridge, Tenn. and welcomed two incredibly amazing children, Jonathan and Alan Dixon. Prior to Alan's birth, Jane and family moved from East Point to Duluth, GA, a location she loved as much as Roxboro and where she lived for the rest of her life.



Her devotion to God was ever present as she worshipped at several churches during her adult life. One of the many highlights being the 20 years she spent as a youth counselor at Duluth United Methodist Church. Her career path post Eastern Airlines included opening her own needlepoint business "The Happy Sticher" in Downtown Duluth and eventually working for the family run Parson's Department store in Cumming, GA, where she once again made lifelong friendships.



She lived an amazing life full of fun family traditions and times well spent with friends. She loved to travel with many trips across the U.S. and visits to distant locations, including France, Italy, Japan, Egypt and Israel. In addition to travel, her favorite activities included working on her latest needlepoint project, siting on her back porch (famously referred to as "the veranda") and reading the latest edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution or her hometown newspaper, the Courier Times.



Her church membership at the time of her passing was with The Fountain.



A visitation and memorial service will be held at Bill Head Funeral Home, 3088 Duluth Hwy., Duluth, GA 30096. The visitation will take place Thursday, April 18, 2024 from 6-8 PM, with a memorial service on Friday, April 19, 2024 at 11 AM. There will be another service in Roxboro, NC, details to be determined. All who knew her are welcome.



