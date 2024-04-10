DILLARD (Campbell), Elisabeth



Elisabeth Campbell Dillard, born in Mobile, Alabama, was a long-time resident of Atlanta. She graduated from Davidson High School in Mobile and attended the University of Alabama, where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. She graduated from the University of South Alabama in 1979. After working in the banking industry in Mobile, she moved to Atlanta and joined Trust Company Bank, which later became SunTrust Bank. Elisabeth was a vice president of private wealth management at SunTrust Bank and retired from the company.



Elisabeth was a long-time member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church, where she actively participated in Presbyterian Women and the Anchor Sunday School class. She was also a member of the Brookhaven Rotary Club for many years.



She was predeceased by her parents, Jack W., and Adele Horst Campbell of Mobile; and her former husband, William Dillard.



Elisabeth is survived by her sisters, Mary Broughton, Perdue Hill, AL (Agee S. Broughton, III), Lucy Kerlin, Mobile, AL (Wayne Kerlin), and Adele Baker, Southern Pines, NC (Hollins P. Clark); nieces and nephews, Perry C. Hubbard (Laura), Washington, DC, James P. Baker III (Catherine), Raleigh, NC, Sarah Baker, Southern Pines, NC, and Adele K. Williams (Jared), Montgomery, AL; and William Dillard's children, Rhea Dillard, Mt. Hood, OR, and Joseph Dillard, Lawrenceville, GA.



The memorial service for Elisabeth will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in the Kellett Chapel at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, with The Rev. Vicki Franch officiating. Visitation will be before the service at 1 PM in the Seminar Room of the Kellett Chapel.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Presbyterian Women, Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Road, Atlanta, GA 30305, or a charity of your choice.



