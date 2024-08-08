DIAMOND, Max "Maxie"



Our beloved Max "Maxie" Diamond, 98, died in his sleep on August 6, 2024. Max was born on April 6, 1926 in Rochester, NY, but lived most of his life in Atlanta. Son of Samuel and Goldie Diamond, Max grew up in Savannah. From 1944-46, he served in the Army Air Force as a Radio Operator. After WWII, Max attended GA Tech and graduated in 1951 as an Electrical Engineer. He met Sarah "Saruchi" Cohen, the love of his life, in 1946. Sarah taught Max to swing dance, and they spent the next 78 years dancing together to Big Band music. They were married on October 4, 1953 and they settled in Atlanta in 1955. Max passionately loved his soulmate Sarah, his children, grandchildren, and friends, dancing, playing poker, analyzing the commodities market, bowling, and going to the beach. He charmed everyone with his quick wit and gentle humor. He was also a fighter, surviving cancer and the modern medical system many times. Max is survived by his wife, Sarah Cohen Diamond of Atlanta; his daughters, Sandra Diamond (husband, David Tissue) of Sydney, Australia, and Carole Hossom (husband, Jerry) of Peachtree Corners, GA. Joy Elaine Diamond, his eldest daughter, passed in 2018. Max is survived by six grandchildren, Avalon (husband, Laurie Walis) and Teo Tissue of Sydney, Matthew (partner, Madi), Alex (wife, Ashleigh), Katie, and Kylie Hossom of Atlanta. Special thanks to Max's caregivers, Jackie Wynters, Maryam Egberi, Dee Russell, and LeShon Gittens, who tended him with love and compassion. Sign online guestbook, www.edressler.com. The funeral service will take place at 12 PM on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Shiva will be held at 3766 Harts Place, Chamblee, GA on Thursday and Saturday evenings at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Scottish Rite Hospital or the Make a Wish Foundation. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



