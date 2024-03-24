DESAI, Rohit



Rohit N. Desai, a man of boundless generosity, warmth, and unwavering love, departed this world on March 20, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of kindness and joy. Born on April 13, 1949, Rohit embraced life with a passion that touched the hearts of all who knew him.



A native of India, Rohit embarked on a journey of adventure and opportunity when he and his beloved wife, Rekha, immigrated to the United States in 1975. Settling in Georgia, Rohit's entrepreneurial spirit led him along diverse paths, reflecting his endless curiosity and zest for life. While he initially trained as a dentist in India, Rohit's journey in the USA led him to pursue a Master's degree in Public Health from the University of Alabama Birmingham. His commitment to serving others was evident not only in his academic pursuits but also in the countless lives he touched through his work and presence.



In his leisure moments, Rohit found solace and delight in the simple pleasures of life. An avid golfer, he reveled in the tranquility of the green, finding peace amidst the rolling fairways. Yet, his greatest joy came from spending time with his family, particularly his four beloved grandchildren. Rohit's infectious laughter, warm smile, and genuine kindness endeared him to all who crossed his path. He possessed a rare gift for making others feel welcome, valued, and cherished, leaving an indelible mark on all whose lives he touched.



Though Rohit may have bid farewell to this world, his spirit of love, generosity, and compassion will forever linger in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy of kindness and joy will continue to inspire generations to come, a testament to the remarkable life he lived and the love he shared.



Rohit is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Rekha; his sons, Seemal and Dhaval; his daughters-in-law, Nimisha (Seemal) and Yogita (Dhaval); his grandchildren, Anya (11), Armaan (9), Kaiya (8), and Kaveh (4).



Rohit Desai will be deeply missed by all who knew him and forever remembered with love.





