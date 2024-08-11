DEPIETRO-MERAN, Jacqueline "Jackie"



Jacqueline "Jackie" DePietro Meran, age 98, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Marietta, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. Robert (Bob) D. Meran; her son, Tim Meran; and her parents, Jack and Susannah DePietro. She is survived by her daughters, Peggy-Sue (Mike) Riggs, and Robin Meran Lucas; daughter-in-law, Beth (Tim) Meran; and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jackie was born on May 4, 1926, in Columbus, Ohio. She was a former professional accordionist and played under the stage name Jackie Burke on the Ohio Vaudeville Circuit. She and Bob were high school sweethearts and were married for 44 years until he passed in 1989. It is comforting to know that after 35 years they are together again. Jackie had a beautiful heart, fierce love for her family and friends, and all were welcome in her home. She also had a special love for animals and many a stray found a loving home with her and her husband. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the animal rescue of your choice. Services will be on Monday, August 19, 2024, at Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, 650 West Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio. Visitation will be 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, service will be 12:00 PM - 12:30 PM, interment will follow at Carroll Cemetery, Carroll, Ohio.



