Dennard, Dora Anne

Dora Anne "DaLee" Dennard, 95, died May 9, 2024 of natural causes in Atlanta. Affectionately known as "Dodie" by her family, Dora Anne was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on May 18, 1928 to William Wightman DaLee and Lula Upchurch DaLee and was the oldest of their three children. She graduated from Tuscaloosa High School in 1945 where she was a member of the National Honor Society. In her teenage and young adult years, Dora Anne was an accomplished pianist, having learned from her mother who taught music in the family's stylish nineteenth-century Victorian home, located within walking distance of downtown Tuscaloosa. In 1949, Dora Anne graduated with a B.S. in Bacteriology from the University of Alabama where she was president of Delta Zeta sorority. Dora Anne began her working career as a microbiologist at the National Institute of Health, Bethesda, Maryland and later at the Communicable Disease Center (now known as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), Atlanta. At CDC, she received a Superior Accomplishment Award for her work in the development of the first E. coli antisera which was eventually distributed worldwide. Later, Dora Anne was one of the first women at CDC to travel to infectious disease outbreak sites to identify causes. Her children remember her various travel stories including to a docked cruise ship which was eerily abandoned. At least she was given the penthouse suite! Following a 12-year public health career, Dora Anne then transitioned to full-time mom to her two young children including Brownie, Girl Scout and Y-Guys leadership along with Sunday school teacher and carpooler extraordinaire. She said that this was her most challenging yet enjoyable activity. After her children were grown and her 1950 marriage to Charles William Dennard (d.2021) ended in 1971, Dora Anne enjoyed a long and successful second career in residential real estate sales in north Metro Atlanta earning the prestigious Phoenix Award from the Atlanta Board of Realtors. Dora Anne was a long-time member of Peachtree Church. Dora Anne was known for her intelligence, conscientiousness and reliability, along with her natural beauty and cheerful Southern Charm and, most notably her dedication to her family and Alabama Football (Roll Tide!). She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Dora Anne was predeceased by her parents; her brothers, William W. DaLee, Jr. and Donald A. DaLee; and her sister-in-law, Joan DaLee. She is survived by her daughter, Jan Arms; son, Don Dennard (Gwynie); grandchildren, Wesley Dennard (Chelsea), Gena Inman (Allen), Andrew Arms and Grace Dennard; great-grandchildren William Dennard, Henry Dennard and Isla Inman; sister-in-law, Comella DaLee; three nieces; and one nephew. The family suggests to those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation in memory of Dora Anne Dennard to Peachtree Church, 3434 Roswell Road NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30305 (peachtreechurch.com/Give/WaystoGive) or to a charity of your choice. The family will hold a private service.





