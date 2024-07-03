Delano, Linda

DELANO (East), Linda "Wendy" Susan



Linda Susan East Delano, age 72, of Savannah, GA, passed away at home with her husband and sister by her side Saturday, June 29, 2024. Linda Susan East Delano was brought into this world by her loving parents, Charles Preston East, Jr. and Alberta Rakoske East, on September 5, 1951. Linda, aka "Wendy" was a graduate of Savannah High in 1969. She attended Armstrong State College "73" where she earned her BS and MS degrees. Linda was an active volunteer at the Savannah/ Chatham Humane Society; sat on the board and started the Youth Volunteer for the SCCHS. Wendy taught at Tompkins Elementary and Wilder Middle School where she met her husband Bob in 1977. Linda assisted Bob as a volunteer and chaperone for the local and state Special Olympics. In 1981 Wendy was actively recruited by the Cobb County Public School System, where she taught eighth grade earth science as well as acting as the Science Coordinator at both Dodgen and Simpson Middle schools. Wendy was Simpson's Administrative Assistant and Teacher of the Year 1990-1991. Linda earned a T-6 degree in a joint program at Georgia State and Georgia Tech. In June of 1991, Linda became the Cobb County Middle School Science Supervisor/Coordinator and later took on the added responsibilities of the Cobb County Elementary School Science Supervisor where she guided teachers in developing and implementing science methodology. Mrs. Delano was a consultant for science based companies located in Cambridge, MA. Linda was accepted in prestigious summer programs "POPS" and "SEAPUP" at the University of CA Berkeley. There was little "off-time" for Wendy. She was a docent at the Chattahoochee Nature Center and a Master Gardener. Wendy and her husband Bob hosted countless telescope observation sessions and participatory activities using STARLAB portable planetariums. Eventually Linda retired to Savannah where she continued to tap-dance, hike, observe birds and take-up the piano. Wendy served on the Vestry and Flower Guild at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church and was an active member in the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Savannah Chapter. Linda is survived by: husband, Robert Brewster Delano; sister, Elsie East Clark; brother-in-law, Ronald K. Clark; niece, Khristine Clark Hammond; niece, Kathryn Clark Sellers and husband, William W. Sellers; grandnephew, Charles Preston Sellers; grandniece, Eliza Grace Sellers. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 6, 2024 at 11:00 AM at the Collegiate Church of St. Paul the Apostle (Episcopal), 1802 Abercorn Street, Savannah, Georgia 31401 with the Very Reverend R. Kevin Kelly and the Very Reverend Lauren Flowers Byrd, presiding. Interment will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 6, 2024 at Bonaventure Cemetery, 330 Bonaventure Rd, Thunderbolt, GA 31404. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Wendy's honor to the Chattahoochee Nature Center, the Humane Society of Savannah, or Hospice Savannah.



