DAVIS, Shirley



Shirley Clay Davis, age 90 of Stone Mountain, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Shirley was a native of Atlanta and graduated from Murphy High School in 1951. Two days after graduation she married Don Davis and they were married for 67 years. She was a bank teller for many years at C & S Bank and when she and her husband Don bought a service station in Decatur in 1968 she was the bookkeeper until 2000 when Davis BP Service was sold. Shirley was an avid golfer for many years, loved to work in her yard, had quite the collection of antique dolls, and loved her friends and family. She continued to stay in touch with high school friends, doll club friends, church friends, neighbors, and of course her family. She was a long time member of Mountain Park United Methodist Church.



Shirley is survived by her daughter, Renee Davis Day and husband, Chuck of Social Circle; her son, Kenny Davis of Lula; three grandchildren, Tyler Davis and wife, Stephanie of Lula; Chad Day and wife, Jill of Bishop;and Julie McCarthy and husband, Patrick of Huntersville, NC; five great-grandchildren, Landon Davis, Eliza Day, Charlie Day, Davis Ann McCarthy and James McCarthy; sisters-in-law, Doris Davis and Margaret Clay; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Don Davis; her brother, Melvin Clay; and her daughter-in-law Michelle Davis.



A memorial service will be held at Mountain Park United Methodist Church, 1405 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 2:00 PM with Rev. AnnaKate Rawles, officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 before the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mountain Park United Methodist Church (with Lunches of Love on the memo line) or Hospice of NGMC, 2150 Limestone Parkway, Suite 115, Gainesville, GA 30501 or a charity of your choice.





