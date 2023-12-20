Davis, Marjorie

DAVIS (BUSH), Marjorie



Marjorie Harris Bush Davis, known affectionately as Marge or Lady to her sons, passed away on December 16, 2023, at the age of 94 in Decatur, Georgia. She was born on February 5, 1929. Marge was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



Marge had a passion for baking, entertaining, reading, journaling, and engaging in conversation with friends, both old and new. She had a warm and welcoming personality that endeared her to those around her.



She is survived by her sons, John Daniel Davis (Norma) of San Francisco; Douglas Lee Davis; and Richard Jefferson Davis of Stratford, CT. Marge is also survived by her older sister, Beverly Cook; and younger sister, Dorothy "Dot" (Glen) Dowling. She leaves behind several nieces, nephews, two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.



Marge was preceded in death by her son, Stewart Miller Davis; as well as her parents, William Stewart Bush, and Beulah Henryetta Harris.



Marge attended Decatur Girls high school and graduated from the University of Georgia in 1950 with a degree in Experimental Food.



Throughout her career, Marge dedicated herself to the research and development of food products. She worked at Proctor and Gamble from 1950 to 1953, where she developed recipes for Duncan Hines cakes and also worked with the Crisco brand developing recipes. From 1954 to 1956, Marge joined Quaker Oats, where she developed the Quaker Oats Corn Bread recipe. Later, from 1975 to 1986, she worked at Weight Watchers Intl, where she played a key role in developing the Classroom Program and writing nutrition labels for Weight Watcher Frozen Foods.



Marge was raised in Decatur, Georgia. Raised her boys and lived in Stamford, Ct. Retired, and lived her final years in Georgia.



Marge Entered the world at Emery University Hospital and her final wish was to donate her body for medical education at Emery University. Which was fulfilled.



Marjorie Harris Bush Davis will be fondly remembered for her warm heart, culinary talents, and the joy she brought to those around her. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.



The Davis boys would like to give a special thanks to Musu, Greg along with other nurses and Staff at AG Rhodes Wesley Woods, she truly enjoyed being a Resident Volunteer there.



Thank you Kristina Dowling the daughter she never had for watching over Marge all these years.



