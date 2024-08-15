DAVIDSON, Jack Anderson



Jack Anderson Davidson, of Marietta, Georgia, entered his eternal rest on August 13, 2024 at 89 years of age.



Jack's parents emigrated from Glasgow, Scotland to the United States through Ellis Island in New York, New York. They made their way to Jacksonville, Florida, where Jack was born and raised. He was the youngest of three sons. He met his future wife, Vivian Perry, in high school. He played on the football team and she was a majorette. They were married in February of 1955 and were married for 69 years. Their married life took them to two cities in Georgia and to Jacksonville, Florida where they resided the majority of their lives. They moved to Marietta in their later years to be closer to family.



Jack worked in pharmaceutical sales for over 40 years. He enjoyed his work and it was there he honed his skills for his infamous and winsome one liners. He enjoyed traveling with Vivian and friends, working in his yard, managing his stocks and logging innumerable miles as a runner. Most of all, he loved his home on Lake Como in Florida and the many days and memories of the time spent there with family and friends. Jack was a long-time member of a Presbyterian Church. Jack's sons were the pride of his life. He was actively involved in the lives of his boys and loved his time volunteering with their high school booster clubs.



Jack is survived by his wife, Vivian; and his sons, Keith (Terri) Davidson and Scott (Michelle) Davidson. Dave (Suzanne) Davidson, his oldest son, preceded him in death. He was greatly loved by his many grandchildren, Brittany (Kenny) Goepp, Chase (Brittany) Davidson, Caroline (Landon) Rives, David (Gina) Davidson, Caitlin (John) Lindsey, Angie (Patrick) Barr, Shelby (Philip) Flach, Bradley Davidson; and his ten great-grandchildren.



Jack will be remembered for his sunny optimism and his warm, engaging personality. He will especially be remembered for his loyal love and care for his wife, Vivian, and his family. He was a man of humility, strong character, generosity, contentment and endless joy.



The service honoring his life will be held on Saturday, August 17 in the Mayes Ward Dobbins Historic Marietta Chapel at 11:00 AM. The family will receive guests at 10:30 AM before the service. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Jenkins Beyan, Rachel and his team for their faithful and loving care of Jack.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association Donate to Fight Alzheimer's Disease, act.alz.org or to the Melanoma Research Foundation Donate Online - Melanoma Research Foundation Melanoma.org.



