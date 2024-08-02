Davidson, Eugene

DAVIDSON, Dr. Eugene D. "Gene"



Dr. Eugene D. Davidson "Gene," 84, of Atlanta, passed away at his home on July 31, with his loving wife, Linda, by his side. Renowned surgeon, loving husband, father, grandfather, and Renaissance man, Gene was known for his brilliant mind, encyclopedic knowledge, notable wine cellar, and carefully curated works of art. There was no field that didn't interest him. He was the Siri, Google, and AI for his family and friends. His unique sense of humor emerged in a variety of ways including his hilarious use of authentic-sounding dialects. Gene spent years skiing and hiking in Snowmass, CO, and golfing around the globe. He and Linda toured the world, but the highlight of his life was enjoying his children and precious grandchildren, at home and in locations like Colorado, New York, California, and Argentina, (home to two grandchildren). Gene's list of friends is legendary, as reflected in the number of celebratory occasions the couple delighted in attending. Born in New York in 1940 to Eva and George Davidson, Gene grew up in Toledo. He graduated from the University of Michigan and Case Western University School of Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio, where he completed his internship and residency. He served in the Army at US Kenner Army Hospital, Ft. Lee, Virginia, for two years and then relocated to Emory University in Atlanta as a faculty member. His 37-year medical career in Atlanta was remarkable. There he served as a general surgeon and Chief of Staff, Chief of Surgery, and interim President and CEO of St. Joseph's Hospital, earning him the respect and love of all who crossed his path. Past President of the Atlantic Surgical Association, Gene was a board member of Mercy Care of St. Joseph's and chaired several important committees. He traveled throughout the country giving talks and authored multiple articles in medical journals. Throughout his career and long after retirement, Gene was the go-to medical expert for his many friends and family members. Never impatient, always caring when called upon, he immediately returned calls, constantly appreciating the opportunity to help. In addition to his wife, Linda Newman Davidson; he is survived by sons, Jeffrey of Los Angeles, Eric of Redondo Beach; daughter, Laura of Atlanta; grandchildren, Penny and Sam Davidson of Redondo Beach and Sophia and Delphina Sann of Argentina; brother, Martin of Toledo; cousins, Connie Royce Reed Wiere of Thousand Oaks, CA, and Leslie Royce Resnik of Cleveland, OH; nieces and nephews, and his canine companion, Charlie. Funeral services will take place Monday, August 5, 10 AM, at The Temple, 1589 Peachtree St. NE, 30309. Those who wish to attend virtually can call the Temple, 440- 873-1731 or visit The Temple (the-temple.org). Family will receive friends at their home on Monday, August 5, from 2-4 PM, and 7-9 PM, and on Tuesday, August 6, from 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may donate in Dr. Eugene Davidson's memory to Case Western Reserve Medical School or to a charity of their choice. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com