DARKO, Joanne



With much sadness the Darko family mourns the passing of Joanne Darko, 91, of Atlanta, Georgia. She died at her home on Saturday, August 10, 2024, surrounded by loved ones. Born in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, Joanne was the daughter of the late William J. and Marie A. (Moore) Mitchell. She graduated from high school in Latrobe and soon married her husband of 42 years, the late John T. Darko. Together they raised four children: the late Kathleen Darko, Karen Darko, John V. Darko, and the late Laura Kresses. Her children's varied birthplaces—Latrobe, Dover, Memphis, Atlanta—reflected the challenges of frequent relocation she experienced as the wife of an FBI agent. Finally settled in Atlanta, she became a devoted grandmother to her grandsons, Eli and Andrew Kresses.



Joanne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; daughters, Kathleen and Laura; her brother, Dr. William J. Mitchell; her sisters, Shirley Prosperi and Marlene Pepper; and by Liao Miawshyang, her son's longtime partner. She is survived by her remaining daughter and son, Karen Darko and John V. Darko; her sons-in-law, Bart Kresses and Tom Embry; her two grandsons, Eli and Andrew Kresses (fiancé Nichol Ihrie); and many dear nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Joanne will be remembered for her kindness, perseverance, and generosity by everyone who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation will be greatly appreciated. A visitation will be held at H.M. Patterson and Son - Oglethorpe Chapel Hill on August 15 from 4 PM to 7 PM. A Rosary Service will follow the visitation. A funeral mass will be celebrated at All Saints Catholic Church, Dunwoody on August 16 at 2 PM. A Committal Service will follow at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs, at 3:30 PM. A reception will be held at Thos. O' Reilly Public House, Sandy Springs immediately following the service.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com